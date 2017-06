/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sugar industry stakeholders are attending a consultation at Drasa Secondary School where the FSC is unveiling its Strategic Action Plan. Picture FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 6:56PM THE Fiji Sugar Corporation is unveiling its Strategic Action Plan to about 60 farmers in Drasa, Lautoka, this evening.

CEO Graham Clark said the FSC had a new core business, to develop the production of sugar cane.

He said sugar was made in fields and not at the mill.