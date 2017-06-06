Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Lift mining service

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 6:51PM MINING and extractive industry professionals need to lift their service for the conservation of and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The workshop which was recently held at The Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour is part of the ACP/EU Development Minerals Programme dealing with extraction and mining of neglected development minerals

"One of the important thematic areas for the programme and the Mining Sector is the Environment Health and Safety given the importance of the environment and also given the potential of the extraction of Neglected Development Minerals to impact on our environment," Mr Finau said.

"We need to lift our game; we all need to improve as Environment Impact Assessment consultants, Quarry Operators, Landowners and regulators in government to collectively address these issues," he said.

"This is one such capacity building workshop which aims to improve our operations on lands and waters to reduce the impact on our pristine environment in particular our rivers and streams and of course our oceans as all rivers lead to the sea and we as a Small Island Developing State depend on the sea for our livelihood."

Mr Finau also ighlighted the need to be more vigilant and protective of the environment as there was a need to strike the right balance.








