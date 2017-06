/ Front page / News

Update: 6:50PM A35-year-old woman who is facing charges of obtaining financial advantage be deception and dishonestly causing a loss amounting to $43,000 was further remanded by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Milika Naikidi was alleged to have converted a telegraphic money order (TMO) for her personal use between January 2013 and December 2015.

Ms Naikidi has been advised to file formal bail application.

She will reappear in court on June 15.