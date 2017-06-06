Radrodro absurd

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:49PM MINISTER for Defence and National Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has labelled comments made by shadow defence minister - Aseri Radrodro regarding all police officers being given vehicles once as absurd adding that it intended to create antagonism.

Explaining the recent police recruitment requirements Ratu Inoke reminded Mr Radrodro that police officers were first and foremost police officers and would conduct their duties accordingly adding if and when they are required to drive they cannot give excuses.

"I would like to ask Hon. Radrodro if he will be echoing the same sentiments of the recruit being discriminatory if an applicant is turned away for not meeting the required fitness level or academic qualification," he said.

"This is a question that he must be ready to answer because just as any other employment opportunity, applicants are required to meet the criteria set out by the employer. I would call on Hon. Radrodro to be mindful of the needs of the general populace considering those who will be recruited under these criteria will be serving the greater public and will need to do so without any excuse."

Mr Radrodro had labelled the current recruitment requirements as discriminatory.