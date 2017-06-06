Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Prison overcrowding questioned

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 6:48PM FIJI Corrections Service (FCS) Commissioner Francis Bulewa and accounts officer Aporosa Toroca, who this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit findings for 2015, were asked by member Aseri Radrodro if the corrections facilities were OHS compliant in terms of overcrowding.

�Based on the recruitment of new officers and the increase in the number of inmates could the committee be briefed in terms of the facilities, whether it was OHS compliant in terms of overcrowding,� he asked.

Commissioner Bulewa said he thanked Government for the increased allocation of capital grants for the construction of new correctional facilities.

�This has enabled the construction of the new remand centre in Suva; similarly the newly commissioned Lautoka Remand Centre. It has alleviated some of the concerns we had in relation to the number of remand prisoners we had under our care,� he said.

�For convicted prisoners, yes we have a percentage of overcrowding but I think it�s been well managed by the respective supervisors and officers in charge of the respective correctional institutions in ensuring that we get to meet the needs and welfare of those that are under our care,� Commissioner Bulewa said.








