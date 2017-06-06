Prison overcrowding questioned

Update: 6:48PM
FIJI Corrections Service (FCS) Commissioner Francis Bulewa and accounts officer Aporosa Toroca, who this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit findings for 2015, were asked by member Aseri Radrodro if the corrections facilities were OHS compliant in terms of overcrowding.
�Based on the recruitment of new officers and the increase
in the number of inmates could the committee be briefed in terms of the
facilities, whether it was OHS compliant in terms of overcrowding,� he asked.
Commissioner Bulewa said he thanked Government for the
increased allocation of capital grants for the construction of new correctional
facilities.
�This has enabled the construction of the new remand centre
in Suva; similarly the newly commissioned Lautoka Remand Centre. It has
alleviated some of the concerns we had in relation to the number of remand
prisoners we had under our care,� he said.
�For convicted prisoners, yes we have a percentage of
overcrowding but I think it�s been well managed by the respective supervisors
and officers in charge of the respective correctional institutions in ensuring
that we get to meet the needs and welfare of those that are under our care,�
Commissioner Bulewa said.