Phone coverage hinders road works

Update: 6:48PM THE lack of network coverage has impacted the communication between the Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) crewmen on the island of Moala in the Lau Group and their respective headquarters.
FHH is currently on the island doing periodic maintenance
work which is near completion.
FHH Special Projects Manager, Eddie de Vries, said the work
involved drainage, resheeting, and the clearing of slips.
He said some of the challenges faced by crews working on
the islands have included the lack of network coverage, no electricity in some
accommodation quarters, as well as issues associated with shipping schedules
and the transportation of equipment and machinery.
�When there are plant breakdowns it can be a logistical
challenge to get a mechanic over to the island as the services by boat or plane
are generally on a weekly basis,� Mr de Vries said.
�This can cause major delays for both the plant and the
mechanic. The crews are too small to have a permanent mechanic with the crew,�
he said.
He said despite all of the challenges, the crew travel to
the island in good spirit, the plant and materials get shipped across, and the
maintenance work gets done.
FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority to improve
road access in the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions.
Meanwhile, a work crew has departed Suva for the island of
Gau and another crew is due to depart for the next phase of maintenance on the
island of Cicia.
Mr de Vries said similar work will be carried out on Gau
and Cicia islands.