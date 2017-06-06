MP Singh in court

Update: 6:48PM FIJI First Government Member of Parliament, Balmindar Singh was produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for traffic related offenses.
Mr Singh
who is charged with one count of dangerous driving and one count of failure to
supply sufficient breath analysis on the direction of a police officer appeared
before Magistrate Sufia Hamza.
These
offences took place in Nakasi last Friday.
It is
alleged that on the said date drove a motor vehicle in a manner which was
dangerous to the public.
He was
alleged to have failed to provide specimen of his breath when was requested by
a police officer.
He will
reappear in court on July 25 to take his plea.