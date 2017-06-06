MP Singh in court

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:48PM FIJI First Government Member of Parliament, Balmindar Singh was produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for traffic related offenses.

Mr Singh who is charged with one count of dangerous driving and one count of failure to supply sufficient breath analysis on the direction of a police officer appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza.

These offences took place in Nakasi last Friday.

It is alleged that on the said date drove a motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to the public.

He was alleged to have failed to provide specimen of his breath when was requested by a police officer.

He will reappear in court on July 25 to take his plea.