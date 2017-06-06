Assess climate change in work

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:03PM DELEGATES at the 106th Session of the International Labour Conference have been challenged to assess what climate change means for the world of work.

The Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Guy Ryder stressed this while presenting his report at the opening of the conference yesterday.

He also highlighted the fact on how the ILO can contribute to the just transition to environmental sustainability to advance decent work whilst protecting the planet.

His report focused on �Work in a Changing Climate: The �Green Initiative�, that climate change is real and is a result of human activities.

The Fijian Government with its tripartite delegation are currently attending the conference taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from June 5 -16, 2017.