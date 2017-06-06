Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assess climate change in work

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 6:03PM DELEGATES at the 106th Session of the International Labour Conference have been challenged to assess what climate change means for the world of work.

The Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Guy Ryder stressed this while presenting his report at the opening of the conference yesterday.

He also highlighted the fact on how the ILO can contribute to the just transition to environmental sustainability to advance decent work whilst protecting the planet.  

His report focused on �Work in a Changing Climate: The �Green Initiative�, that climate change is real and is a result of human activities.

The Fijian Government with its tripartite delegation are currently attending the conference taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from June 5 -16, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. 'Nasty' in Parliament
  5. Call for inquiry
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. 'Cowardly' terror act
  8. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  9. Leases yet to be fixed
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)