+ Enlarge this image Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf. Picture: FT File

Update: 6:02PM THE Fiji Football Association is calling on the fans to come and support the national team when they take on New Caledonia tomorrow.

The match is scheduled to be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said it was the third international match they were taking to the venue.

The match kicks off at 4pm.