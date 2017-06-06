Read to feel connected

Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 6:02PM THE "Read to Lead Fiji" initiative is an important way of making children feel they are a part of something important.

These are the words of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Primary(MGM) School Head Teacher, Chandra Kumar while receiving 250 books under the project earlier today in Suva.

Mrs Kumar thanked the Ministry of Education for choosing the school as the launch venue for the initiative.

"If children know English then they will know how to read, do math's, science or any other subject," Mrs Kumar said.

Vision Fiji chair, Gazala Akbar said they were actually in the phase three of the project.

"It is been funded by the Fiji Water Foundation and they have also agreed to fund phase four. So hopefully in the next two phases will be able to cover all the primary schools in the country," she said.

Under the initiative, 731 schools would be given out books. 








