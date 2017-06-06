Read to feel connected

Update: 6:02PM THE "Read to Lead Fiji" initiative is an important way of making children feel they are a part of something important.
These are
the words of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Primary(MGM) School Head Teacher, Chandra
Kumar while receiving 250 books under the project earlier today in Suva.
Mrs Kumar thanked
the Ministry of Education for choosing the school as the launch venue for the
initiative.
"If
children know English then they will know how to read, do math's, science or
any other subject," Mrs Kumar said.
Vision Fiji
chair, Gazala Akbar said they were actually in the phase three of the project.
"It is been
funded by the Fiji Water Foundation and they have also agreed to fund phase
four. So hopefully in the next two phases will be able to cover all the primary
schools in the country," she said.
Under the
initiative, 731 schools would be given out books.