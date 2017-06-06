Dance connects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Methaiyas Taukave is one of 25 contestants in the Kaila! Star Search. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:58PM DANCING is not just a passion for Methaiyas Taukave but also a way to connect to his mother.

The 19 year old is a contestant at this year's Kaila Star Search competition and he is determined to dedicate his performance this year to his mother.

"The whole reason I am doing this is for my mother. She was previously sick before and she always wanted me to perform in the competition. So I am giving back something to my mother," Mr Taukave said.

The youngest of nine siblings, Mr Taukave said the passion for dancing ran in the family and it was only him who decided to pursue it further

According to Mr Taukave, he would perform a African Dance based on Broken Love

The Kaila! Star Competition begins this Saturday and is sponsored by the Fiji Times Limited.