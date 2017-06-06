Dance connects

Update: 5:58PM DANCING is not just a passion for Methaiyas Taukave but also a way to connect to his mother.
The 19 year
old is a contestant at this year's Kaila Star Search competition and he is
determined to dedicate his performance this year to his mother.
"The whole
reason I am doing this is for my mother. She was previously sick before and she
always wanted me to perform in the competition. So I am giving back something
to my mother," Mr Taukave said.
The
youngest of nine siblings, Mr Taukave said the passion for dancing ran in the
family and it was only him who decided to pursue it further
According
to Mr Taukave, he would perform a African Dance based on Broken Love
The Kaila!
Star Competition begins this Saturday and is sponsored by the Fiji Times
Limited.