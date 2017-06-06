Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Elections office identify stations

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 4:58PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has identified 72 polling venues in the Lau Group for the next General Election, all of which will be pre-poll venues.

FEO Director Operations Anaseini Senimoli said their teams will also re-inspect all the polling locations as well as conduct voter awareness, informing voters that they will be doing pre-poll voting in 2018.

"As at April 20, 2017 there are 6641 Voters in the areas we will be covering," Ms Senimoli said.

She said all eligible Fijians in the Lau group will have the opportunity to conveniently access the following services when our teams visit each community:

  • Electronic Voter Registration
  • Upgrade to VoterCards 2.0
  • Corrections and Change of Voter Details
  • Visit to 5 secondary schools in the Lau Group
  • Check personal details on the National Register of Voters
  • Reassessment of Polling Venues
  • Verification of deceased Voters

Meanwhile Ms Senimoli is requesting the assistance of the media in getting this information out to the people in the Lau Group, so that they may take full advantage of the opportunity to access voter services.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. 'Nasty' in Parliament
  5. Call for inquiry
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. 'Cowardly' terror act
  8. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  9. Leases yet to be fixed
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)