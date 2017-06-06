Elections office identify stations

Update: 4:58PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has identified 72 polling venues in the Lau Group for the next General Election, all of which will be pre-poll venues.
FEO Director Operations Anaseini Senimoli said their teams
will also re-inspect all the polling locations as well as conduct voter
awareness, informing voters that they will be doing pre-poll voting in 2018.
"As at April 20, 2017 there are 6641 Voters in the areas we
will be covering," Ms Senimoli said.
She said all eligible Fijians in the Lau group will have the
opportunity to conveniently access the following services when our teams visit
each community:
- Electronic Voter Registration
- Upgrade to VoterCards 2.0
- Corrections and Change of Voter Details
- Visit to 5 secondary schools in the Lau Group
- Check personal details on the National Register of Voters
- Reassessment of Polling Venues
- Verification of deceased Voters
Meanwhile Ms Senimoli is requesting the assistance of the
media in getting this information out to the people in the Lau Group, so that
they may take full advantage of the opportunity to access voter services.