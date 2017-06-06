Elections office identify stations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Director Operations Ms Anaseini Senimoli takes questions from the media. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:58PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has identified 72 polling venues in the Lau Group for the next General Election, all of which will be pre-poll venues.

FEO Director Operations Anaseini Senimoli said their teams will also re-inspect all the polling locations as well as conduct voter awareness, informing voters that they will be doing pre-poll voting in 2018.

"As at April 20, 2017 there are 6641 Voters in the areas we will be covering," Ms Senimoli said.

She said all eligible Fijians in the Lau group will have the opportunity to conveniently access the following services when our teams visit each community:

Electronic Voter Registration

Upgrade to VoterCards 2.0

Corrections and Change of Voter Details

Visit to 5 secondary schools in the Lau Group

Check personal details on the National Register of Voters

Reassessment of Polling Venues

Verification of deceased Voters

Meanwhile Ms Senimoli is requesting the assistance of the media in getting this information out to the people in the Lau Group, so that they may take full advantage of the opportunity to access voter services.