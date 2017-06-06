Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Elections team off to Lau

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 4:57PM FOURTY five staff of the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will be deployed to the Lau group tomorrow as part of the current nationwide voter registration drive.

FEO Director Operations Anaseini Senimoli said as part of this exercise their teams will visit the following islands in this order: Moala, Totoya, Matuku, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Fulaga, Ogea, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Komo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Vanuabalavu, Avea, Cikobia, Namalata, Mago, Naitauba and Yacata.

Ms Senimoli has requested all Fijians in the Lau group to must bring their birth certificate and a valid photo ID in order to register.

�In the event that anyone should not have a valid photo ID, the Election Officials will require that the voter�s identity be verified by a parent or the Turaga ni Koro, who must be a registered voter,� Ms Senimoli said.

The 2017 Nationwide Voter Registration Drive ends on July 1, 2017.








