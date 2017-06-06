Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Tuesday 6 June

University offers Cybersecurity course

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 4:43PM EVERYTHING that is networked can be hacked and as society becomes more dependent on the internet, more information is stored on a network making it more vulnerable.

According to a statement posted on the USP website recently, the course will be offered through the university's School of Computing, Information and Mathematical Sciences (SCIMS) and is targeting managers and information technology practitioners.

"Students undertaking this programme will be able to apply information assurance principles to cyberattacks, understand the critical risks related to cybercrime, develop pragmatic cyber-defence solutions and govern today's ICT systems by putting appropriate cybersecurity protections in place," the USP said.

The university said the program of study was developed and will be delivered by cybersecurity Professor Peter Croll, the head of SCIMS who happens to be a cybersecurity expert and is a member of the Australian Certified Professional.

For more information, contact communications@usp.ac.fj








