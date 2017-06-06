Lapsed certificate

Update: 4:32PM SUVA lawyer Filimoni Vosargo will get his practicing certificate renewed tomorrow.
Mr Vosarogo's client Sainiana Waqainabete highlighted this at the Suva
Magistrates Court this morning.
Ms Waqainabete, who was present in court, was initially charged by the
Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption on 11 counts of obtaining
financial advantage by deception but now she faces nine counts because
prosecution had made an application to withdraw two counts during the hearing
in August last year.
Her case was called this morning for mention to fix a hearing date for
the defence case before Magistrate Waleen George.
Sam Savumiramira appeared for prosecution while Ms Waqainabete appeared
in person.
Magistrate George then asked the accused if her counsel was still
Akuila Naco.
To which Ms Waqainabete responded and said her lawyer Mr Vosorogo had
informed her that his practicing certificate will be renewed tomorrow.
Magistrate George adjourned the matter to June
13, 2017 for mention to fix defence hearing date and to check on the practicing
certificate for Mr Vosorogo.