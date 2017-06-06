Lapsed certificate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Filimoni Vosarogo is representing Sainiana Waqainabete. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:32PM SUVA lawyer Filimoni Vosargo will get his practicing certificate renewed tomorrow.

Mr Vosarogo's client Sainiana Waqainabete highlighted this at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Ms Waqainabete, who was present in court, was initially charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption on 11 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception but now she faces nine counts because prosecution had made an application to withdraw two counts during the hearing in August last year.

Her case was called this morning for mention to fix a hearing date for the defence case before Magistrate Waleen George.

Sam Savumiramira appeared for prosecution while Ms Waqainabete appeared in person.

Magistrate George then asked the accused if her counsel was still Akuila Naco.

To which Ms Waqainabete responded and said her lawyer Mr Vosorogo had informed her that his practicing certificate will be renewed tomorrow.

Magistrate George adjourned the matter to June 13, 2017 for mention to fix defence hearing date and to check on the practicing certificate for Mr Vosorogo.