Special match for Naivalu

+ Enlarge this image Sefanaia Naivalu. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Update: 4:16PM SEFANAIA Naivalu will be competing against fellow Fijians Eto Nabuli, Henry Speight and Marika Koroibete for a chance to play against his native country Fiji this Saturday at AAMI Stadium, Melbourne.

Australia Rugby Union (ARU) website revealed that Naivalu has plenty of competition for one of the spots in the 23, in an extra special clash against his native Fiji.

"I think every match is very special to me, especially playing against a Fiji team, My native country," Naivalu said in the ARU media release.

It also highlighted that Speight has been arguably the form winger in Australian Super Rugby but it's Naivalu's Rebels teammate Koroibete who is shaping as another frontrunner.

Naivalu revealed in the statement that he was over the moon when he found out that he was named in the squad.