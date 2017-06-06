Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Opinions affect team

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 4:05PM People have opinions and they have the right to have them, the Vodafone Fiji Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says

Baber made the comments in response to questions on whether recent public opinion had any effect on his and the player's performance.

"I think we will all be lying if we say that people saying things which questions what you do, doesn't get to you or has some effect on you. But then again it's the nature of being in the position I am in. And it was in the nature of the job I was in, in Cardiff. And also the job I had in Hong Kong," Baber said.

"I'm not frightened of people having an opinion. But I think sometimes it would be nice if people sat down and have chat with you about it and you can put your point across but inevitably that is never going to happen," he said.








