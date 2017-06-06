Fiji Time: 10:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wallabies target

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 4:03PM THE Flying Fijians will be looking to end a 63-year old drought against Australia when they meet this Saturday at the AAMI Stadium in Melbourne.

Fiji last beat the Wallabies back on August 9, 1952 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and two years later on June 26 at the same venue, Fiji won 28-16.

But that has been the only team Fiji have managed to beat the Wallabies.

Out of the 20 test matches played between them, the Aussies have managed to win 17 times and drew once.

As the Fiji team prepare for their 21st test match with the Wallabies, players like La Rochelle fullback Kini Murimurivalu are optimistic of their chances against the World Rugby number three.

Despite only beating Australia in the past two occasions Murimurivalu said, they would want to create history.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. 'Nasty' in Parliament
  5. Call for inquiry
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. 'Cowardly' terror act
  8. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  9. Leases yet to be fixed
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)