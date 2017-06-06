Wallabies target

Update: 4:03PM THE Flying Fijians will be looking to end a 63-year old drought against Australia when they meet this Saturday at the AAMI Stadium in Melbourne.
Fiji last beat the Wallabies back on August 9, 1952 at the Sydney
Cricket Ground and two years later on June 26 at the same venue, Fiji won
28-16.
But that has been the only team Fiji have managed to beat the
Wallabies.
Out of the 20 test matches played between them, the Aussies have
managed to win 17 times and drew once.
As the Fiji team prepare for their 21st test match with the Wallabies,
players like La Rochelle fullback Kini Murimurivalu are optimistic of their
chances against the World Rugby number three.
Despite only beating Australia in the past two occasions Murimurivalu
said, they would want to create history.