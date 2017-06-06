Wallabies target

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Campese Ma'afu the Flying Fijians prop giving few tips during the lineout training at Bidesi park last week. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 4:03PM THE Flying Fijians will be looking to end a 63-year old drought against Australia when they meet this Saturday at the AAMI Stadium in Melbourne.

Fiji last beat the Wallabies back on August 9, 1952 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and two years later on June 26 at the same venue, Fiji won 28-16.

But that has been the only team Fiji have managed to beat the Wallabies.

Out of the 20 test matches played between them, the Aussies have managed to win 17 times and drew once.

As the Fiji team prepare for their 21st test match with the Wallabies, players like La Rochelle fullback Kini Murimurivalu are optimistic of their chances against the World Rugby number three.

Despite only beating Australia in the past two occasions Murimurivalu said, they would want to create history.