Officers get vet training

Update: 2:16PM IN a bid to address the continued shortage of veterinary officers in the country, the government is providing paraveterinary courses for its livestock officers over 16 weeks.
The course, offered by the
Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC) began
at the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave last week.
According to a statement from the agriculture ministry, the Para
veterinary Course will help livestock officers get enough knowledge and skills
to improve veterinary services and improve animal health and increase animal
production.
Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said the training would
help assist farmers.
"It is envisaged that the
introductory Para veterinary will improve the service delivery to the livestock
farmers and will minimise the current shortage gap of veterinarians in the
country," Mr. Pillay said.
"Livestock officers play a very important role in the Ministry where
they provide clinical animal health services to the public and the Introductory
Para veterinary Course will impart the knowledge and practical skills required
for competence as veterinary technicians."