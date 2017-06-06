Officers get vet training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants with the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Hon. Viam Pillay and Dr Ilagi Puana of SPC during the launch of the Para-vet course in Nadave. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:16PM IN a bid to address the continued shortage of veterinary officers in the country, the government is providing paraveterinary courses for its livestock officers over 16 weeks.

The course, offered by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC) began at the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave last week.

According to a statement from the agriculture ministry, the Para veterinary Course will help livestock officers get enough knowledge and skills to improve veterinary services and improve animal health and increase animal production.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said the training would help assist farmers.

"It is envisaged that the introductory Para veterinary will improve the service delivery to the livestock farmers and will minimise the current shortage gap of veterinarians in the country," Mr. Pillay said.

"Livestock officers play a very important role in the Ministry where they provide clinical animal health services to the public and the Introductory Para veterinary Course will impart the knowledge and practical skills required for competence as veterinary technicians."