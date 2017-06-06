Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Officers get vet training

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 2:16PM IN a bid to address the continued shortage of veterinary officers in the country, the government is providing paraveterinary courses for its livestock officers over 16 weeks.

The course, offered by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC) began at the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave last week.

According to a statement from the agriculture ministry, the Para veterinary Course will help livestock officers get enough knowledge and skills to improve veterinary services and improve animal health and increase animal production.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said the training would help assist farmers.

"It is envisaged that the introductory Para veterinary will improve the service delivery to the livestock farmers and will minimise the current shortage gap of veterinarians in the country," Mr. Pillay said.

"Livestock officers play a very important role in the Ministry where they provide clinical animal health services to the public and the Introductory Para veterinary Course will impart the knowledge and practical skills required for competence as veterinary technicians."

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. Call for inquiry
  5. 'Cowardly' terror act
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  8. Leases yet to be fixed
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Artistes to showcase Fijian culture to the world

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)