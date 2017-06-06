Fiji police provide Pacific training

Update: 2:01PM THE Fiji Police Force with the support and assistance of the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police has been able to provide training and other forms of police cooperation to several small island nations.
This is been shown in an Intelligence Course at the Fiji Police Academy
of which two officers from the Nauru Police Force joining their Fijian comrades
signifying Fiji's continuous reputation in assisting small island nations.
In opening the course Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni
Qiliho said it was imperative for officers to understand what was required of
them as intelligence officers.
"Since your work is largely based on information it is also important
that you are updated with the new platforms now in use for its dissemination,"
Brig-Gen Qiliho said.
"You can't always take things at face value and you need to be
analytical and ask questions," he said.
The participation of the two Nauruan officers is an outcome of a
Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and the Nauru Police Force.