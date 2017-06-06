Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji police provide Pacific training

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 2:01PM THE Fiji Police Force with the support and assistance of the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police has been able to provide training and other forms of police cooperation to several small island nations.

This is been shown in an Intelligence Course at the Fiji Police Academy of which two officers from the Nauru Police Force joining their Fijian comrades signifying Fiji's continuous reputation in assisting small island nations.

In opening the course Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said it was imperative for officers to understand what was required of them as intelligence officers.

"Since your work is largely based on information it is also important that you are updated with the new platforms now in use for its dissemination," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"You can't always take things at face value and you need to be analytical and ask questions," he said.

The participation of the two Nauruan officers is an outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and the Nauru Police Force.








