Youth can make change

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 1:53PM YOUNG people all over the world have been encouraged to be agents of change in highlighting climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this in his opening address at the United Nations Oceans conference in New York yesterday.

"I particularly want to appeal to young people across the world to do what you can to highlight this crisis and become an agent for change - whether it is collecting plastic bottles from a beach or binding together to clean up our coastal areas," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Every single person in the world can make a difference. And remember, you don't have to live in a coastal area to be contributing to the problem of litter and pollution," he said.

He said climate change poses the biggest threat the world has ever known and the quality of our oceans and seas is also deteriorating at an alarming rate.

Meanwhile he thanked all those who have worked so hard to prepare for the conference referring to the permanent representatives of Portugal and Singapore and their teams, the President of the General Assembly and his team, the conference Secretary General and the UN Secretariat staff, and again, the Government of Sweden.








