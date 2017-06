/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Captain Akapusi Qera with wife Phillipa. Picture: FT File

Update: 1:51PM THE Vodafone Fiji 15s coach John McKee is happy to play third best team in the world Australia, in the June Test on Saturday.

McKee said the morale was high in the camp with the players looking forward to the clash.

The side will be captained by Akapusi Qera.

The match will kick off at 5pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia.