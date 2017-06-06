Motibhai Queens continue tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Motibhai staff with their queens. Picture: NASIK SWAMI

Update: 12:18PM SEVEN Queen contestants for this year's Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival have secured sponsorship.

There are 16 contestants altogether who will be competing for the title of Miss Suva at the August 12 pageant.

Miss Dove, Alisi Vucago and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon are today on their second day of visiting operations of the Motibhai Group, the parent company of their sponsors.

Staff members of the Prouds Store, which is part of the Motibhai Group today hosted the women to morning tea.