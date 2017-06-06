Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kubulau needs carpenters

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Update: 12:18PM VILLAGERS of the island of Kubulau in Bua need more carpenters, say people from Naisaisaivua,Navatu and Namalata.

The three villages part of many in Vanua Levu severely destroyed by Cyclone Winston last year.

District head Paula Kolikata said they have received building materials but the lack of carpenters on the island caused a construction delay.

"There are seven houses left to be built out of the 19 houses that was fully destroyed last year but we will finish this up with the very few of us here in the village just so we can continue with our normal lives," he said.

"Nasaisaivua village is left with one house to be built, Navatu village is left with four houses while Namalata is left with two houses and there are only ten of us building this houses."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. Call for inquiry
  5. 'Cowardly' terror act
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  8. Leases yet to be fixed
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Artistes to showcase Fijian culture to the world

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)