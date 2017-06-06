Kubulau needs carpenters

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:18PM VILLAGERS of the island of Kubulau in Bua need more carpenters, say people from Naisaisaivua,Navatu and Namalata.

The three villages part of many in Vanua Levu severely destroyed by Cyclone Winston last year.

District head Paula Kolikata said they have received building materials but the lack of carpenters on the island caused a construction delay.

"There are seven houses left to be built out of the 19 houses that was fully destroyed last year but we will finish this up with the very few of us here in the village just so we can continue with our normal lives," he said.

"Nasaisaivua village is left with one house to be built, Navatu village is left with four houses while Namalata is left with two houses and there are only ten of us building this houses."