Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police visit villages

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

NADI police personnel completed visits to the Nawai Community Post area of operations as part of their community policing program last Friday.

Operation Veisiko involves police visiting villages, settlements and business houses in the area.

Acting officer-in-charge of Nadi police district Inspector Dharmendra Dutt said through the visits officers experienced first-hand the hardships people in the area faced daily.

"Some of them complained that stray animals eat up their root crops and their reports are being overlooked," he said.

"Some felt that there was a need for police to be seen in their area which would make them safer."

Divisional crime officer Western Superintendent of Police (SP) Shanti Lal says it is crucial that officers understand the issues community members faced.

"It is better to prevent crime then to wait and have crime being committed," he said.

Operation Veisiko continues in the Nadi district.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. Call for inquiry
  5. 'Cowardly' terror act
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  8. Leases yet to be fixed
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Artistes to showcase Fijian culture to the world

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)