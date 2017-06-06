Police visit villages

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi police officers during Operation Veisiko. Picture: Supplied

NADI police personnel completed visits to the Nawai Community Post area of operations as part of their community policing program last Friday.

Operation Veisiko involves police visiting villages, settlements and business houses in the area.

Acting officer-in-charge of Nadi police district Inspector Dharmendra Dutt said through the visits officers experienced first-hand the hardships people in the area faced daily.

"Some of them complained that stray animals eat up their root crops and their reports are being overlooked," he said.

"Some felt that there was a need for police to be seen in their area which would make them safer."

Divisional crime officer Western Superintendent of Police (SP) Shanti Lal says it is crucial that officers understand the issues community members faced.

"It is better to prevent crime then to wait and have crime being committed," he said.

Operation Veisiko continues in the Nadi district.