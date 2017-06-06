Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rehab policy targets recidivism

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

THE Fiji Corrections Service hopes that the new rehabilitation policy will improve the recidivism rate.

In his message on the service's recently revamped website, Corrections Commissioner Francis Kean said the policy was a guideline for FCS to achieve its mission through rehabilitation programs.

He said in an effort to act on the policy, the institution required all staff to take ownership of rehabilitation and be able to deliver these programs.

"Rehabilitation programs offered in the past years have been through a number of consultations to measure its effectiveness towards the main goal of the organisation and changes have been made where appropriate," Mr Kean stated in his message.

"For this rehabilitation policy to be effective there must be a multi-sectoral effort whereby providers from various religious bodies, non-government organisations, government departments and volunteers. Hence, this rehabilitation policy is one of the many tools in the work of restoring lives.

"Therefore, this rehabilitation policy is a document that will be reviewed to ensure that the rehabilitation strategies are suitable and effective over time.

"The effectiveness of this rehabilitation policy will be measured by the recidivism rate and more importantly the lives we restore in becoming law abiding citizens of this country," he said.








