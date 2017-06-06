Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

7 years in jail for drug farmer

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

A 50-YEAR-OLD man from Nalawa in Ra has been sentenced to seven years and four months imprisonment for cultivating marijuana.

Lemeki Tabusoi was caught with 128 plants of cannabis or Indian hemp in July 2016.

Police were informed that he was cultivating marijuana and they produced search warrants to search his farm in Wainiviti settlement where they found the plants.

On March 22, Tabusoi pleaded guilty in the Magistrates Court.

The case was transferred to the High Court in Lautoka for sentencing.

In handing down the sentence last Friday, Judge Justice Sunil Sharma said he would consider Tabusoi's age and weekly earnings of $100 a week as mitigation factors.

Tabusoi will be eligible for parole after serving six years of his sentence.








