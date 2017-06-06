Police target thieves

/ Front page / News

POLICE have set up operations in the Buca Bay area on Vanua Levu in efforts to curb yaqona thefts.

Divisional police commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca warned perpetrators that they would be taken to task if caught.

SSP Nakauyaca said stealing and making away with the sweat of hardworking individuals was not the way to make a living.

"We have begun police operations and I have instructed men in the area to be wary of perpetrators," he said.

"If the need arises we will continue to have more operations to try and curb these illegal acts and those caught will be taken to task.

"People must understand that stealing yaqona plants will not work now especially when the sale of green yaqona plants have been banned."

SSP Nakauyaca said the problem was common on Taveuni, adding that it was now a problem in the Buca Bay area.

"Farmers are being instructed to look after their farms well and to report to their nearest police stations if they come across such cases," he said.

"We cannot have hard working honest farmers robbed by those trying to make easy money.

"Police will ensure that these perpetrators are dealt with accordingly as prescribed by the law."