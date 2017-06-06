Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Farmers turn carpenters after four-week training

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

NAVAKAWAU villagers and siblings Tobiau Manatiro, Mikaele Cabealawa and Ioane Baleicolo had to look for other sources of income following the trail of destruction that Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston brought upon their village.

After completing secondary school, the siblings thought that the answer to success lay in the yaqona and dalo farms.

They had to think twice after Severe TC Winston ravaged farms in the village.

Mr Manatiro said they had to look for simple jobs, but they felt the wages were less so they opted to stay home.

He said they were all fortunate to have been chosen to be part of the four-week Class 3 Carpentry Training that was held at the Naqere Training Centre in Savusavu.

His brother Mikaele said now the challenge was for graduates to put what they learnt into practise and earn a living.

Their father, Orisi Qalita, said he was proud of his sons' achievements, adding they would help first in the rehabilitation of their family home.

Mr Qalita, 70, said the boys would also help rehabilitate homes in their village on the south of Taveuni.








