Back on trial

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

THE re-trial of Colombian national Aiden Alec Hurtado, who is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, began yesterday before High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in Suva.

Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial.

Airport Terminal Services employee Torika Duwai was called to the witness box yesterday, where she gave evidence of how she helped Mr Hurtado, who spoke little English, in trying to locate his missing duffel bag.

Ms Duwai told the court that Mr Hurtado's arrival card stated his address as Castaway Island Resort.

She said she helped Mr Hurtado fill out a Property Irregularity Report form which is usually filled out for passengers who lose their luggage while arriving at the Nadi International Airport.

Ms Duwai said because Mr Hurtado spoke "broken English", she had to use a bag chart they usually refer to when passengers speak no or limited English.

She said with the information shown to her by Mr Hurtado with the help of the chart, she gathered that the missing bag was a green duffel bag with grey side pockets and little yellow lock on it.

She said she later received a call from a person by the name of Isei from Fiji Airways in Nausori enquiring about the same bag.

Ms Duwai said she was then given two phone numbers by Isei, so she could contact Isei or Mr Hurtado when the missing bag was located.

The trial continues this morning.








