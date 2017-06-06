Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Cousin on rape charge

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

A TRIAL into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl started at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The young girl's 27-year-old cousin is accused of two counts of rape committed between November 25 and November 30, 2015, and January 1 and January 31 last year.

Director of Public Prosecutions lawyer Lavenia Bogitini, while addressing the three assessors of the trial in her opening submission, told the court the complainant's mother and the accused's mother were sisters.

She reminded the assessors that the burden of proof rests on the prosecution and that the accused does not have to prove his innocence.

High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera also reminded the assessors to only take note of any evidence that is said within the court room and to ignore any information they may hear outside of the courtroom.

The incident is believed to have happened in Nasinu. The complainant gave evidence yesterday in a closed court. Justice Perera said court was only closed to members of the public while the complainant gave her evidence. The accused is represented by Pacific Chambers lawyer Barbara Malimali. The trial continues this morning.

