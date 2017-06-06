Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

ODPP: 10 juveniles, 81 charged, 50 victims

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

TEN juveniles were charged with various offences in May.

This revelation was made in a statement issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 10 juveniles are part of 81 people charged with a total of 88 counts of separate incidents, including two police officers.

"There were 50 victims of these serious offences,"the statement from the ODPP said.

"Of these 50 victims, there were five incidents involving domestic settings and of these five, three were victims of murder.

"One of the murder victims was a newly-born baby while the other two murder incidents involved a husband and a wife."

The statement said the manslaughter case involved a woman who was hit by her husband at a nightclub in the Western Division.

"For the aggravated robbery offences, the items stolen ranged from $105 cash to $30,000 worth of property and for the aggravated burglary and theft offences, the items stolen ranged from $166 worth of alcohol to $24,965 worth of property," the statement said.

It stated a man was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm after a one-year-six months old baby sustained serious injuries.








