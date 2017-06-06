Aspiring musician banks on support

/ Front page / News

Kaila! Star Search contestant Nathan Vie. Picture: SUPPLIED

KAILA! Star Search contestant Nathan Viegas' biggest motivation is his family and friends.

The aspiring musician, who is a student at International School Nadi, said his main aim at this year's competition would be to gain experience.

"I am looking forward to participating in the competition. Even though I might not win the whole thing, experience is the main thing I am hoping to achieve. With this experience, then I can take my talent to the next level," he said.

"This is the first time for me to be taking part."

The 12-year-old said he had been singing and playing the guitar for the past three years.

"I like nearly all the genres of music including pop and old songs as well. My preparation has been going on well since I have a lot of time to prepare. My family has been very supportive of my music interests.

"My friends also have been very encouraging and motivating me."

The first round will be held on Saturday.