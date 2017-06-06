Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aspiring musician banks on support

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

KAILA! Star Search contestant Nathan Viegas' biggest motivation is his family and friends.

The aspiring musician, who is a student at International School Nadi, said his main aim at this year's competition would be to gain experience.

"I am looking forward to participating in the competition. Even though I might not win the whole thing, experience is the main thing I am hoping to achieve. With this experience, then I can take my talent to the next level," he said.

"This is the first time for me to be taking part."

The 12-year-old said he had been singing and playing the guitar for the past three years.

"I like nearly all the genres of music including pop and old songs as well. My preparation has been going on well since I have a lot of time to prepare. My family has been very supportive of my music interests.

"My friends also have been very encouraging and motivating me."

The first round will be held on Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. Call for inquiry
  5. 'Cowardly' terror act
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  8. Leases yet to be fixed
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Artistes to showcase Fijian culture to the world

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)