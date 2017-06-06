Education Ministry to focus on reforms

/ Front page / News

AS Government formulates its 2017-2018 National Budget, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the ministry aims to direct its focus on the consolidation of its reforms.

"We undertook reforms two years ago and we want to consolidate on that, make it stronger and to get more people involved — that is the focus," Dr Reddy said.

"To get more people involved — the parents, management, our teachers — everyone to focus on the reforms so that we really find the outcome that we are after."

The Education Ministry reforms include free textbooks, free education grants with the inclusion of early childhood education, opening of technical colleges and free bus fare schemes, scholarships and other things.

Dr Reddy earlier stated that this was done in order to improve Fiji's education standards.

The ministry was allocated $448.5 million in the 2016-2017 National Budget.