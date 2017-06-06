No plans to cease operations at mine

/ Front page / News

VATUKOULA Gold Mines Ltd has no plans to close the mine indefinitely within the next three months.

The comment was made by VGML corporate service manager Dinny Laufenboeck.

Ms Laufenboeck was responding to concerns by mill workers on the possible closure after being informed by shift supervisors.

"At no time has VGML informed staff that it is likely to cease operations completely within the next three months," she said.

She said, however, these were some trying times for the company following the drop in gold production.

"That the mine is going through some challenging times is certainly true. The most recent Reserve Bank of Fiji Economic Review highlights that gold production has fallen on an annual basis by 32.9 per cent, cumulative to April.

"Reasons for this can be attributed to the severe flooding experienced during January and February, a planned shutdown for overhaul of our processing plant in March (which meant that there was no gold exported for six weeks and which of course equates to no revenue for that period), and a further shutdown of the underground operations for several weeks while safety issues in the mine were attended to."

Ms Laufenboeck said the company noted an increase in production in the month of April and could augur well for the company within the next few months.

"The report also highlights that production in April rose over the month from March by 146.8 per cent.

"That we go through these challenging times periodically is the nature of our industry but we are resilient and determined so, with the support of all our stakeholders, VGML is confident that we can meet the current challenges.

"We are therefore not planning to cease operations completely within the next three months."