Two men dead in three-car collision

TWO men are dead following a road accident involving three vehicles near Navutu in Sigatoka on Sunday night.

One of the victims, a driver, had allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle before hitting an oncoming car that was heading towards Navua from Lautoka.

While overtaking, a third vehicle was also hit.

The driver and a 26-year-old man sitting in the front seat died while a third victim who was sitting in the back seat sustained serious injuries and was admitted in critical condition to the Lautoka Hospital.

The occupants of the other two vehicles are admitted at the Nadi and Lautoka hospitals. Police director of traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said the deaths stemming from road accidents had been a cause for concern.

"It is of great concern that within a span of a few days four lives have been lost on our roads," he said.

"People need to re-assess the way they look at road safety and know that everyone, be it a driver or pedestrian, has a role to play. Stakeholders are doing everything possible to create awareness about road safety however, based on the number of bookings made for speeding and drunk driving, it is evident that some continue to gamble with their lives and that of others.

"The only way to prevent further loss of life or injury will be for people to change their attitude about how to behave on Fiji's roads," he said.

Police said the road death toll currently stands at 21 compared with 20 for the same period last year.