Landslips worry residents

SOME residents of Musuniwai in Lautoka have expressed concern over landslips that continue to erode demarcated land boundaries.

Isireli Bolaniveimau, a resident, said during periods of wet weather, water washed away portions of their land along Musuniwai creek which has now left them concerned for the safety of their children.

He said close to 30 households were affected.

"Right now there is only three to four metres of land remaining before the creek," he said.

"We have been requesting for assistance from the State for almost two decades now. I moved to Musuniwai in 2002 and we noticed the issue then.

"We formed a committee to raise our concerns but still nothing."

Mr Bolaniveimau said communities feared going through another long process before their requests for assistance were met.

"Several governments have passed and we have made the same request. And if this government changes next year, what then?"

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said they had been alerted of the matter and would look into it. "We will try our best to address it," he said.