Queens urged to help police

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

FARMERS Carnival contestants have been urged to support the work of police.

During a visit to the Lautoka police station yesterday, divisional police commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police Marika Kotoisuva said the negative image portrayed by a few was not a reflection of the hard work put in by countless other police officers.

"Apart from the odd thank you that we are lucky to receive, we cop a lot of criticism about our work, especially on social media," he said.

The six contestants were briefed about the organisation's role and the different units of the division.

Farmers Carnival director Udit Narayan said the visit was a good opportunity for the contestants to learn more about the work that police do.

"After that we hope the contestants can go and advocate for crime prevention in a bid to help police."

Yesterday, more than 100 youths entertained the crowd for the Youth Talent night at the carnival.

Grounds in Lautoka.

"But as you can see we have to forge on and continue with our work because we have a service to provide and we are committed to providing it to all Fijians."

"That was an opportune time for them to get to know the officers and be familiar with the respective divisions of police," he said.








