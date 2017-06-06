Minister calls for commitment to protect environment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Environment Minister Parveen Kumar celebrates World Environment Day with Lautoka school students at Churchill Park yesterday. Picture: KALESI MELE

ENVIRONMENT Minister Parveen Kumar has urged Fijians to commit to protecting the environment for the benefit of future generations.

Speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday, he said it was important that individuals take the initiative to conserve the country's natural resources.

"This year's environment theme is connecting people to nature and it is a call to inspire you and me to better connect ourselves to mother nature," he said.

"Experience and appreciate the very many blessings nature provides for us. If we do not protect our oceans we face the great danger of reducing some of our most valuable resources.

"Our Constitution clearly guarantees the right to a clean environment. This includes the right to have our natural world protected for the benefit of our collective present and future generations."

Yesterday, the ministry also launched environment week celebrations designed to involve students and communities in employing good environment practices.

These include environment clean-up campaigns, field trips to national trust sites, community awareness programs and school visits by ministry officials.

"This is an important opportunity to take action to protect and save our environment with assistance and communities business houses, stakeholders and youth groups," said Mr Kumar.

The first World Environment Day was celebrated on June 5, 1973.

This was after the United Nations General Assembly declared that June 5 every year be World Environment Day.