Farmers happy with new cane harvester

FARMERS of Vunimoli settlement in Labasa are expected to benefit from the $90,000 Government grant presented to them for the purchase of sugarcane mechanical harvesters.

The funds were part of Government's $2 million mechanical harvester aid fund awarded to farmers and sugarcane co-operatives around the country.

The 11 farmers say the mechanical harvester will greatly assist them during the canecutting season.

Member of the co-operative and sugarcane farmer Satendra Deo said they had a hard time looking for a mechanical harvester in the past year.

"We are thankful to Government for their assistance as we are now able to harvest our cane without having to worry about where to get a harvester from," he said.

"This harvester will help cater for all our 11 members' cane farms which means we will harvest all our canes first before we could head out to help other sugarcane farmers in our area," he said.

"Nowadays it's really hard to get assistance especially with a cane harvester and we couldn't have done this much job if it wasn't for the Government's assistance."

Mr Deo said they now had more than enough time to spend with their families after a hard day out on the farm.

"The harvester is doing five to ten times more jobs than what we used to do before, and what we can achieve after three days, the harvester is doing it for only one and a half day, which is really great," he said.