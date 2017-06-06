Plans to upgrade roads

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority has plans to upgrade and tarseal roads in front of schools and health access areas on Taveuni.

This was confirmed by the FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, Mr Hutchinson said the plans were part of their Forward Works Program.

"These plans are based on priority and budget availability for the next three years."

Mr Hutchinson said decisions on which roads to be tarsealed were based on detailed multi-criteria analysis incorporating social, economic, demographic, technical engineering and budgetary inputs.

"We are aware of the poor road conditions on Taveuni which is why we have a team of FRA contractors based on the island that looks after the monthly inspections, assessments and monitoring of the roads," he said.

"The FRA cannot tarseal or upgrade all roads on Taveuni but we maintain them on a monthly basis," he said.

as this depends on the availability of budget and priority for the Northern Division as a whole."

Mr Hutchinson said the Vuna Bypass in Taveuni was also included under their rural roads projects list for this year.

"The Commissioner Northern provides the list and priorities of roads for inclusion in the rural roads program and when they are programmed for delivery, it is mostly based on budget availability," he said.

"The FRA thanks the road users for their patience and understanding as we continue with the maintenance works to keep the roads safe."