5000 join church service

+ Enlarge this image Believers from various churches worship in unity at Naduri Village on Sunday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

ABOUT 5000 members of various Christian churches in Macuata converged in Naduri Village to celebrate the day of the Pentecost on Sunday.

The interdenominational church service also marked the end of the 40 days and 40 nights of spiritual revival that was held by the Assemblies of God church for Macuata Province.

The church's Northern presbytery head, Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa, said 310 new converts were baptised during the end of the revival.

"The day of Pentecost marks the pouring of the Holy Spirit on Jesus' 12 disciples and it was overwhelming to witness the number of people who heard the spirit's call attending the service on Sunday," he said.

"However, we cannot experience the day of Pentecost if we cease to open our hearts to God who needs to enter it and cleanse it of all impurities.

"In fact the experience of the day of Pentecost needs to be celebrated every day."

Mr Qalomaiwasa said the crusade would be held in Somosomo, Taveuni in August.

"This is before we have our final revival crusade in Fiji's largest district which is the Wailevu district," he said.

"The word of God needs to be told unto all Jews and Gentiles before Christ returns and it is our duty as shepherds to do this.

"A total of 150 senior and associate pastors were part of the crusade which began in Bua in February."