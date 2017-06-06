Leases yet to be fixed

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Fisheries and its stakeholders are currently sorting out issues regarding foreshore leases which will enable lease of waters for pearl farming activities.

In an interview, the ministry's permanent secretary Samuela Lagataki said the issue was being dealt with by the Ministry of Lands.

Mr Lagataki said there were still a lot of issues that needed to be sorted before such leases could be gazetted.

"The leasing of waters for commercial farming purposes is touched briefly by the terms of the foreshore lease and it is something that the Ministry of Fisheries, Lands Ministry and other stakeholders are working on," he said.

"Such leases are yet to be officially gazetted by law and we will deal with it once our current consultations on our present policies and Acts have been completed."

Mr Lagataki was responding to concerns from pearl farmers in the North regarding the lack of such leases to enable them to broaden their businesses.

Owner of J Hunter Pearls Fiji, Justin Hunter said pearl farmers did not have proper leases for waters where they farmed oysters.

Mr Hunter said farmers also found difficulties in accessing financial assistance from lending institutions because they did not have proper leases.

"While most of our pearl lines are damaged by irresponsible boat owners, we cannot seek redress because there are no laws to regulate our concerns."

Minister for Lands Faiyaz Koya, said such commercial leases were covered under the foreshore leases.

Mr Koya said they liaised with the Fisheries Ministry and the traditional fishing ground owners to acquire consent for such leases.

"At the moment we are liaising with the Fisheries Ministry to propose a specific law to look into such leases," he said.

"However, we are very concerned with our marine environment ensuring that all investments are environmentally sustainable."

Mr Koya said there was nothing stopping investors, adding the ministry would carefully undertake investments that were environmently friendly.

He said the ministry was pro-investment.