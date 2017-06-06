Fijians safe after attack

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Two friends of Ms Raiwalui-Suka in front of the Borough Market where the terrorists started stabbing people. Picture: LORRAINE RAIWALUI-SUKA

FORMER Fiji resident Lorraine Raiwalui-Suka is still trying to come to terms with the terror attack at the London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night which claimed the life of seven people and injured 48 others.

In a correspondence yesterday, Ms Raiwalui-Suka, who is now a UK resident, said the incident was devastating.

She said the London Bridge was their main area of commute to and from home. Her children walk across every evening to go to a gym at the end of the bridge.

"It didn't hit me until this morning (Sunday). I was feeling really emotional having heard the interviews on BBC," Ms Raiwalui-Suka said.

"When in Fiji, these are the kind of situations we only watched on TV.

"We actually live five minutes away from the scene and at about 10pm last night (Saturday), we noticed there were lots of sirens," she said.

The mother of four who works at the Australian High Commission in London said an Australian and New Zealander were directly affected by the attack.

"My husband is a field engineer for Vodafone UK and was on call last night (Saturday). Luckily there wasn't any job to attend to so we all just stayed at home," she said.

She said while driving past the bridge on Sunday night, it was quiet and cordoned off to the public.

"The police were towing cars away for those that panicked last night (Saturday) and left their vehicles on the bridge," she said.

Ms Raiwalui-Suka said one of her sons, Ilaitia, was in the middle of the attack on Saturday night and only managed to reach home at 1.30am on Sunday because he was returning from work at an Elton John concert at the Harlequins Stadium.

"My niece Vulase Gucake and her husband, a rugby player Samuela Vunisa, were also caught in the middle of it and were on their way to our place.

"Vulase called me when the police were shouting at everyone to move away from the bridge. They were lucky that their driver got them home to us safely," she said.

She said this was not the first time that they had come across such an incident as they also experienced the Westminster attack in March this year.

Ms Raiwalui-Suka said all Fijians in London were safe.