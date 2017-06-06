Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

THIS came from a regular contributor.

There are some good grog buddies living in the country's second city.

One of them is a Fijian of Indian descent.

After the ceremony in Rewa, he calls himself a kai Rewa.

He heard me (a kai Kadavu) call a lady kai.

He asked where she was from, I told him that she was from Rewa and Rewa and Kadavu people call each other kai.

He now calls me kai.

Unfortunately he has a slightly bad memory and one time he called me saying, "Hey na kai, bula."

Well I be, shellfish tale qori.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65660.6376
JPY 54.483251.4832
GBP 0.37640.3684
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.65400.6290
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fijians safe after attack
  2. Two men dead in three-car collision
  3. Great partners
  4. Call for inquiry
  5. 'Cowardly' terror act
  6. 5000 join church service
  7. Chiefs declare Rewa River marine protected
  8. Leases yet to be fixed
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Artistes to showcase Fijian culture to the world

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  3. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  4. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  5. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  10. Wife, six children lose dad Wednesday (31 May)