Flotsam and Jetsam

THIS came from a regular contributor.
There are some good grog buddies living in the country's second city.
One of them is a Fijian of Indian descent.
After the ceremony in Rewa, he calls himself a kai Rewa.
He heard me (a kai Kadavu) call a lady kai.
He asked where she was from, I told him that she was from Rewa and Rewa and Kadavu people call each other kai.
He now calls me kai.
Unfortunately he has a slightly bad memory and one time he called me saying, "Hey na kai, bula."
Well I be, shellfish tale qori.