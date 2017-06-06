Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

THIS came from a regular contributor.

There are some good grog buddies living in the country's second city.

One of them is a Fijian of Indian descent.

After the ceremony in Rewa, he calls himself a kai Rewa.

He heard me (a kai Kadavu) call a lady kai.

He asked where she was from, I told him that she was from Rewa and Rewa and Kadavu people call each other kai.

He now calls me kai.

Unfortunately he has a slightly bad memory and one time he called me saying, "Hey na kai, bula."

Well I be, shellfish tale qori.