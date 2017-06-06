'Cowardly' terror act

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has expressed the nation's sympathy to the people of London after a terrorist attack on the London Bridge that killed seven people last Saturday.

"Once again, I write to express my sympathy on behalf of the Fijian Government and Fijian people for the latest terrorist attack in London. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those who have been injured," Mr Bainimarama said in a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"It pains us deeply that Britain has again been subjected to a vile and cowardly assault on innocent people."

Mr Bainimarama also offered to assist in any way if the need arises.

"And I repeat what I told you in the wake of the Westminster and Manchester attacks that Fiji stands shoulder to shoulder with the UK as you confront the terrorist threat and we are ready to assist you in any way we can," he said.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has also sent her condolences to the families of those who were affected by the attack.

"It's very much a concern for all of us in terms of what's happening in Europe. All these countries have the same issues in terms of ISIS, who have their home in their country.

"This is very much an issue especially how they are using vehicles as a weapon," Ro Teimumu said.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims there. Many of our people from Fiji live there and many reside in London and our prayers are with them that some solution would be found to stop this latest problem."