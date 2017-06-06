Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Tuesday 6 June

Artistes to showcase Fijian culture to the world

Litia Cava
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

SIXTEEN Fijian artistes will embark on a cultural adventure to Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

Selai Buasala, 57, of Moce in Lau, a masi maker, said she felt privileged to be part of the group.

"This skill has taken me to a lot of places and masi making has been a main source of income for my family," she said.

"I am looking after my three children and they are all still in school. This trip will enable me to showcase my talent and at the same time learn new ideas through this exchange."

The group yesterday presented its meke (dance) and itatau to the Minister for National Heritage, Culture and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy, at the China Cultural Centre in Suva.

Dr Reddy said culture provided a link between the two countries.

"Fiji is well-known for its tourism industry and one aspect of this is our richness in culture, heritage and arts so this is one avenue we can showcase to the world," Dr Reddy said.

"This festival will provide an opportunity to these artistes to examine other cultures, heritage and arts."

The sixth International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will be held from June 10 to 18.








