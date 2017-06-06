Call for inquiry

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party wants an independent and transparent investigation to ascertain what really happened regarding the late discovery of asbestos at the Civic Centre in Suva.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the investigation was imperative to determine whether there was negligence on the part of the authorities.

"I think there should be a thorough independent investigation as to why people were not informed and why it was not established the place, where the construction of the building was done, had asbestos and why all the safety measures were not taken to ensure that people were not affected," he said.

"The situation maybe under control now, but what about those who already may have been exposed."

Prof Prasad said the Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations need to have a proper assessment on the asbestos exposure.

"Assessment should be done on people who might have been exposed including the workers and make sure they get the necessary medical consultations," he said.

"We need a very open and transparent assessment on how the reconstruction started, what might have been some of the exposure and how it is going to be dealt with because it is not about what the situation is now, I mean if people were exposed already, then we need to establish if that was the case."

Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity, Jone Usamate said the ministry had been involved from March, adding they were keeping track of things.

Mr Usamate declined to comment any further and said that he would issue a press statement yesterday afternoon.

However, no statement was issued by him and attempts by this newspaper to contact him late yesterday were futile.

Local Government and Environment Minister Praveen Kumar also declined to comment on the issue, referring all queries to Mr Usamate.

Asbestos are bundles of fibres that are used by construction companies to strengthen cement and plastics as well as for insulation, roofing, fireproofing, and sound absorption.