Great partners

Tevita Vuibau
Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Fiji's co-host at the Oceans Conference, Sweden, says the two countries have forged a great partnership for the conference.

At a pre Oceans Conference briefing in New York yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden Isabella Lovin said Fiji and Sweden had been great partners in terms of the co-hosting of the Oceans Conference in New York.

She said it was fantastic that Fiji and Sweden — two countries on almost opposite sides of the world — could come together to ensure the protection of oceans.

"I think we have been great partners. It has been two years preparing for this conference and our different networks and our different sizes and everything has been very much complementary so I think we've had a great partnership for you," she said in a video posted on Youtube.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was also present at the pre-conference and gave a brief overview of the event.

The Oceans Conference will support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

According to the UN, the conference which starts today aims to be the game changer that will reverse the decline in the health of oceans for people, planet and prosperity.








