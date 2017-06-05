/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Magistrate Nirosha Kannangara, the latest addition to the Fijian judiciary at State House today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:40PM TWO new magistrates joined the Fijian Judiciary this morning, both from Sri Lanka.

A statement from the Government's Department of Information announced that Magistrate Ms Nirosha Kannangara and Mr Bandula Guneratne were sworn in by President Jioji Konrote at State House this morning.

"..Their appointment was formalised by the Head of State before the Chief Justice Judge Anthony Gates and Chief Registrar Yohan Liyanage."

Mr Guneratne became a lawyer in 2004 after completing his law degree at the Sri Lanka Law College. Before coming to Fiji, Mr Guneratne was a Judicial Officer in the Sri Lankan judiciary and also worked in private sector.

His colleague Ms Kannangara's Masters of Laws Degree and Bachelors Degree in Law are from the University of Colombo and she has been a lawyer since 1998.