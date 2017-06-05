Update: 7:40PM TWO new magistrates joined the Fijian Judiciary this morning, both from Sri Lanka.
A statement from the Government's Department of Information
announced that Magistrate Ms Nirosha Kannangara and Mr Bandula Guneratne were
sworn in by President Jioji Konrote at State House this morning.
"..Their appointment was formalised by the Head of State
before the Chief Justice Judge Anthony Gates and Chief Registrar Yohan
Liyanage."
Mr Guneratne became a lawyer in 2004 after completing his
law degree at the Sri Lanka Law College. Before coming to Fiji, Mr Guneratne was
a Judicial Officer in the Sri Lankan judiciary and also worked in private
sector.
His colleague Ms Kannangara's Masters of Laws Degree and Bachelors
Degree in Law are from the University of Colombo and she has been a lawyer since
1998.